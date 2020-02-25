Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – February 25, 2020

Umbrella needed today, and then we need the parka (and perhaps a snow shovel in a few spots). Rain today will be working through the state, and we can see an additional .1″-.5″ with 80% coverage. However, the big story with this system is the major push of cold air that is coming in behind it. Low pressure changed track yesterday and now is set to move over central Indiana and through central to NE Ohio. This will bring heavier snow potential farther south. However, we don’t think that a large part of Ohio has potential for heavy snow. Most of the state will see just a coating to an inch or two tomorrow. However, far NW Ohio can see anywhere from 1-4 inches of wet snow. The cold air that is on the way parks over us for the balance of the week tomorrow through Saturday, before temps moderate just a bit on Sunday. The maps below show rain potential for today, and snow potential for tomorrow.

Our next system arrives next Monday, and now is set to bring 3 days of precipitation. With moderating temps, we expect rain Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday across all of Ohio, combined totals still in that half to 1.5″ range. However, we are less concerned about thunderstorms. Colder air does work in later Wednesday afternoon, but we do not think ti will be as cold as this current round we expect this week, and we also think precipitation is going to be winding down or gone by then…so we are not talking up any kind of snow potential at this point. But, stay tuned. We should take temps back to normal and slightly below normal levels as we start off the extended period,