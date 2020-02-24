Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – February 24, 2020

Clouds increase today with rain developing as we move through the midday, afternoon and overnight hours. Rain continues tomorrow as well. Moisture does not look impressive at all through today and tomorrow, just light and steady. That will lead to combined rain totals of .25″-.75″ with coverage at 90% of Ohio. Moisture is still lingering on Wednesday as much colder air becomes dominant. That’s brings the potential for some minor snows, mostly a coating to an inch or two, but reminds us that the calendar still says “winter”. The map at right shows rain potential through Tuesday night.

Well below normal temps are in for the balance of the week, and we swing back drier again in the pattern. The cold air lasts through the weekend, with temps finally moderating a bit on Sunday. We remain dry next Monday, but clouds will be building.

Rain is back for next Tuesday and Wednesday, coming from the SW. This looks to be a heavier system and actually has a threat for good thunderstorm activity, particularly on Wednesday. Rain totals to finish our 10 day forecast window next Tuesday and Wednesday can be half to 1.5″ with 100% coverage of Ohio.

So, the weather pattern resembles a roller coaster from multiple angles. Warm to start then much colder before warming significantly again over the nexg 10 days, while we see rain, snow, dryness, then rain and thunderstorms. WE think this wild ride actually will continue through most of the month of March. Buckle up!