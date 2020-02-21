Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – February 21, 2020

No change in the nearby forecast this morning. We start to see temps moderate today, and slowly build through the weekend too. We have only 1 well organized precipitation event in the next 10 days, but temps remain on track to ride a bit of a roller coaster now through the end of next week.

Sunshine will be the major part of the forecast today, tomorrow and Sunday. Temps not as cold today, and then more moderate tomorrow and Sunday. Clouds will be on the increase Sunday afternoon, but we are pushing all precipitation back another 12 hours or so, fully into Monday.

Rain moves over the state Monday, and a bit of moisture may linger into early Tuesday in far western Ohio. Rain totals are a bit smaller again, running from .2″-.6″ over 80% of the state. We still see potential for slightly higher totals in northern Ohio over southern areas, but the differences will not be too dramatic. Rain potential for the event is shown on the map at right. We should see slightly drier weather behind that initial rain event for the balance of Tuesday, with a mix of clouds and sun. However, we cant completely rule out a few pop up showers Tuesday, as the pattern looks a little unsettled. Then another front comes through Wednesday, with much, much colder air associated with it. That may trigger some scattered light snow showers over the state, but coverage is likely under 40%. The main story with the Wednesday cold front will be the change in temps. We expect a move back below normal, and then those cold temps stay through the rest of the week and weekend. On Thursday, we cant rule out some lake effect snows and clouds over Ohio, as there looks to be a strong flow over the Great Lakes, coming across Indiana and Ohio. We do not expect accumulations, though.

The extended period starts with clouds over most of Ohio and a chance of a few showers Monday the 3rd over the southern third of the state. Then after a couple of dry days for Tuesday and Wednesday (3rd and 4th), we have two days of rain out of a strong system for Thursday the 5th and Friday the 6th. Rain totals will be from .25″-.65″ on the 5th, with an additional .1″-.5″ on the 6th. Finally, we move back to a dry stretch of days starting Saturday the 7th.