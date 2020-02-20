Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – February 20, 2020

No real significant changes today, particularly in the short haul. We are dry and sunny today through early Sunday. TEmps will be chilly today, but will moderate the next 3 days. We should be near or even a touch above normal this weekend.

Our next system is slightly delayed this morning, waiting to move into Ohio until after midnight Sunday night. We will have clouds increase Sunday afternoon, but moisture really waits to get going between midnight and sunrise Monday morning. Moisture continues through Monday. Liquid totals will end up between .2″ and .7″ over 80% of Ohio. The map at right shows liquid equivalent precipitation through Monday evening. We then are a little unsettled through Tuesday. We may not see a lot of additional precipitation potential, but we may not clear out completely either. So, keep an eye out for sprinkles or a couple of showers over about 30% of Ohio on Tuesday, and perhaps even a few wet snowflakes.

Much colder air is coming behind a front for next Wednesday. However, the moisture is very unimpressive with the front. We cant rule out a few light rain or snow showers, but look for coverage to be less than 50% out of that frontal passage. Temps will move to well below normal levels for the balance of the week, the 27th, 28th and 29th. On Saturday, there is potential for clouds and a few scattered snow showers, as the cold air holds firm.

Generally, the best part of this forecast comes down to the next 3-4 days, as we finish this week and get through the weekend!