Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – February 18, 2020

Moisture that developed last night continues today. We see most of the state getting additional precipitation through midday, then action ends from W/NW to SE/E. Action may linger until closer to sunset in far south and southeast Ohio. Additional moisture today from .1″-.4″, coverage at 80%. Most of today’s action should be rain, but wet snow flakes can not be ruled out, as there is a layer of cold air trapped underneath the warmer air above.

Temps turn colder overnight tonight through tomorrow, as a Canadian high pressure dome moves in over the ECB. We should see some sunshine tomorrow. A reinforcing shot of cold, arctic air comes in for Thursday and Friday, taking temps another leg lower. Temps Thursday and Friday may rival the cold we saw briefly last week. Sunshine remains with us Saturday but temps will not be as cold, and then we see further moderation Sunday on a day that starts with sun, but features clouds building.

Our next system develops Sunday night and brings precipitation through next Monday night. Cold air is still trapped at the surface when this comes in, and therefore we are expecting some snow.. At this time, there looks to be anywhere from .25″-1″ of liquid equivalent moisture out of the event. That’s enough moisture to bring 2″-4″ of snow to parts of Ohio with 80% coverage, but there can be rain mixing in in parts of the state, and mostly all rain in far southern Ohio before the system is fully out of the region. The map at right shows liquid equivalent precipitation potential from the system…but remember we are expecting mostly snow from this. We will put out better thoughts on snow expectations closer to the event. In any case, this system looks stronger and farther north than it was 24 hours ago, so we will continue to monitor it. IT also looks to have robbed some moisture from a system expected at midweek. After a drier push next Tuesday, another front moves through Wednesday that brings colder air behind it, but also the chance of rain, up to .25″ over 70% of Ohio. If the early week system (Sunday night-Monday) continues to get stronger, look for the Wednesday event to have little moisture, and just a wind shift, signaling a colder push to finish the month.