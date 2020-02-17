Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – February 17, 2020

We squeeze out a mostly dry day today, with clouds building through the afternoon. However, we do have a frontal complex headed toward us, and it will bring rain from this evening through overnight and the first part of tomorrow. We have pulled back our thoughts on rain totals, and look for the heaviest rains to come over the northern half of Ohio. Right now we expect rain totals from .25″-.85″ with coverage at 85% of Ohio. The map at right shows rain potential from late today through tomorrow. Most of the rain will be done by mid morning tomorrow, but we may see showers hold on longer in far southern and southeastern Ohio, as the front runs into more resistance moving east.

Behind this front, we turn colder, but dry. In fact, we may put together nearly 8 days of dry weather in a row. Arctic air takes over for Wednesday and Thursday, but tomorrow will still be somewhat seasonal. Thursday morning we may see temps that rival last week’s cold. Late in the week we see temps moderate, particularly for the weekend. Dry weather holds through the first part o next week too. There is a system that passes by to our south over TN and KY on Monday afternoon, but that only swings clouds up into southern Ohio the way it looks right now, and perhaps a shower or two down near the Ohio river. The rest of us stay dry through next Wednesday. The next good threat of rain statewide arrives overnight next Wednesday night through Thursday, where we again see a big threat of rain, as temps moderate dramatically.