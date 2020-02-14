Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – February 14, 2020

Bitter cold air in over Ohio today, but we should be precipitation free. We expect partly sunny skies through the day, but temps have trouble rebounding much from a start in the single digits and lower teens. Mid to upper teens are expected for highs today in the north, 20’s in the south. Tomorrow and Sunday will be dry as well, with a mix of sun and clouds, but we should not be as cold either day. The weekend honestly looks fairly uneventful.

Clouds will be building next Monday as we gear up for another system to cross Ohio. Right now we look for rain to hold off until late afternoon Monday, starting first in NW and west central Ohio. Then the moisture spreads over the rest of the state overnight Monday night through Tuesday afternoon. Rain totals look slightly less impressive this morning at .25″-1″ over 100% of the state. The map at right shows moisture for the event. This moisture should be done by late Tuesday afternoon, and we start to clear overnight next Tuesday night.

Behind that system we end up with potentially 8 days back to back of dry weather over Ohio. WE finish teh 10 day period and kick off the extended 11-16 day window with no precipitation. We likely don’t see another big threat of moisture until closer to the end of the month, around Thursday the 27th and Friday the 28th. Temps during that period will vary some. However, we expect below normal temps Wednesday through Saturday next week behind the early week rain event, then moderating temps for the remainder of the dry stretch. This will lead to an over all near normal temperature profile for most of the last third of this month.

Only 1 threat of significant moisture between now and the 27th is a good thing…but the moisture potential for early next week is still a little too much…and we will be watching close to see if we can reduce totals just a bit in our forecast Monday morning.