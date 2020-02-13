Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – February 13, 2020

The worst of the precipitation may be done or ending, but we continue to see rain and snow over Ohio through the day today. Snow will be seen over central and northern Ohio, and light rain will be trying to leave southern areas. Cold air blasts in from the NW today, which is one of the reason we expect snow to hang on into late afternoon or even evening in northern Ohio. However, additional accumulations through the day today should be less than what we saw overnight back into last night. For the entire system we still expect totals by the end of today to be from 3″ to 7″ north of a line from Just north of Wheeling down to just north of Cincinnati. South of that line we wont rule out some snow later today, especially in SE Ohio, but generally the system will have given all rain…up to 1.2″ We turn much, much colder this afternoon, and temps will remain well below normal tomorrow. However, we should see some sun mixing with clouds for your Friday.

This weekend we see temps rebound just a bit. With sun and clouds around both Saturday and Sunday, we will not be as cold. Then early next week our next system arrives. Rain develops Monday, mostly midday to early afternoon, and then continues through the overnight and Tuesday. Colder air comes in behind the front, which again gives us the potential to see rain end as snow, with minor accumulations. Liquid equivalent precipitation totals for the entire system will be from .4″-1.3″ with coverage at 90%. The map at right shows moisture totals for this next system.

Interestingly, behind that system, the pattern looks to go drier. Models have some minor disagreement over the threat of light moisture Saturday the 22nd, but if that system does not develop, we would be dry for 8 straight days from next Wednesday through the following Wednesday (19th through the 26th). We will need that dry window, to allow for the moisture from our current system and the one next Monday-Tuesday to be dealt with and move away Late in the extended period, we have a threat of rain and snow again, for Thursday the 27th (mostly over southern Ohio), and Friday the 28th (statewide). Combined moisture coverage will be 90%, but there is plenty of time for that system to change course in development.