Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – February 12, 2020

A major storm complex is moving toward Ohio. We expect a large part of the state to make it through most of the day with no moisture, but once precipitation starts, we will be in for a bumpy ride. Rain noses into far western and southwestern parts of Ohio by mid to late afternoon, and then spreads north and east from there. The initial moisture will be all rain, but as we move through the overnight, snow develops, mostly over the northern half of the state, and then continues through early afternoon Thursday. We like all rain over 40% of the state to the south with totals from .7″-1.3″. North of a line from Stuebenville to Camden we expect mostly snow (rain changes to snow by late this evening or sooner) with snow totals for the entire system at 2-8″. The heaviest snows will be along a line from Cleveland to Celina, back into central Indiana. Much colder air blasts in behind the frontal complex tomorrow, ensuring that light snow likely continues through tomorrow afternoon over a large part of the state, and may add an additional coating to 1″ in spots. The maps below show precipitation potential, both liquid and snow, for the event.

Cold air stays for Friday, but moisture is gone, so we see just clouds and some sun with well below normal temps. Then we are not as cold for the weekend, Saturday and Sunday, with a mix of clouds and sun. However, we need to keep the door open for some minor light snow in NW and north central Ohio overnight Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Monday we start our next week off with more moisture. Rain arrives from the west, but will come in two waves. morning to midday action will be mostly in northern Ohio, but then rains come through statewide overnight Monday night through most of Tuesday. Cold air will follow the front, so at some point later Tuesday afternoon, if we still are dealing with lingering moisture, it will come in the form of snow, and we could have minor accumulations. Liquid equivalent precipitation potential for the event will be .25″-1.25″, coverage at 100%.

Dry for next Wednesday and Thursday, but chilly with northern flow. Then we finish the 10 day period next Friday (20th) with another system bringing rain and snow potential. Liquid equivalent precipitation will be .25″-.75″ and snow accumulation is likely Friday night.

So, the pattern gets a lot more active (and winter-like) today, and remains relatively active through teh balance of our 10 day forecast window, as we see a total of 3 significant “weather-makers” in 10 days, including some significant temperature swings. Mother nature may be exhibiting some bi-polar tendencies, but she still can prove its winter if she wants to!