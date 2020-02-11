Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – February 11, 2020

Today should be a pretty decent day. We do not see any new precipitation over the state today, and even though we expect a good amount of cloud cover, we still think sunshine will force its way through at times. Temps should be a little warmer over most of the state. However, big changes in the weather pattern are coming, and our next storm complex is coming into focus.

Tomorrow we see clouds increase and thicken through the day. We may even be able to see some sunshine to start the day. However, a strong storm complex is moving our way, and will arrive late in the day. Rain will spread into SW and west central parts of Ohio tomorrow afternoon, closer to evening, and then moisture will expand over the rest of the state overnight through Thursday. A large part of the state will see rain, but we can see ice and snow in northern and northeastern areas too, particularly as the action gets going tomorrow evening. The system has ample moisture. Rains will total ..75″-1.75″ over 75% of the state out of this event. North central and northeast areas can see freezing rain/rain/snow for a time that bring a few tenths of liquid or up to a couple inches of snow, and then many areas north of US 30 can see 4-8 inches of snow from past midnight Tomorrow night through Thursday, while areas from US 30 to I-70 can pick up a coating to a few inches. This storm complex is impressive. We will take another look at the snow potential after new model runs later today and see if we need to tweak anything, but there is a surprising amount of consensus between models and data on the system. It is headed right at us. Maps below show 24 hour liquid precipitation potential from tomorrow afternoon through Thursday afternoon, and then 24 hour snow totals for the system as well.

Much colder air blasts into Ohio Thursday, creating the snow potential mentioned above. Temps will be well below normal. That cold air pattern holds through Friday, although we will be dry with plenty of clouds for the day. Partial sunshine for the weekend with temps not as cold both Saturday and Sunday.

Next week starts with scattered rain showers on Monday. We can expect anywhere from .3″-1″ with 100% coverage, and the heaviest rains will be in southern Ohio. Then as cold air returns next Tuesday, the 18th, snow also comes back, triggering totals of 1″-4″, but mostly from US 30 north. The 10 day period finishes with a good deal of sun net Wednesday and Thursday, the 19th and 20th.