Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – February 10, 2020

Moisture reached its peak over Ohio overnight last night, and today we will slowly see action leave off to the south and east. That being said, we end up with rain for a good chunk of the day in Ohio, and we cant rule out some sloppy wet snowflakes. Moisture today will add up to another few hundredths to .4″, on top of what fell last night. The only area where we think we escape with no action is far NW Ohio, where we have seen precipitation end already. That will continue to slowly work south and east through mid afternoon. By late day and tonight, we will be dealing with just clouds over most of the state.

Dry tomorrow with a mix of clouds and sun, then Wednesday we see clouds building quickly again, ahead of our next system. Rain develops by afternoon and then continues through the overnight. I-70 southward we can see rains from .5″-1.5″. North of I-70 rains from .1″-.5″. Precipitation is winding down by Thursday midday, but it may take well into Thursday afternoon before everything ends. However, significantly colder air blasts in, so that Thursday action likely comes as some accumulating snow. Right now moisture would suggest that we can see a coating to 4 inches over about 70% of the state…but we will wait to get closer to the event before really looking at true snow accumulations. The key story here will be the dramatic change in temps for the last part of the week. The map at right shows liquid equivalent precipitation potential through Thursday morning.

Much colder for Friday and Saturday with clouds and some sun. Sunday clouds are back, and rain will be here from Sunday afternoon through late morning Monday. Rain totals look to be from .25″-1″ with coverage at 90%. A chance of rain is back for Tuesday, but only has coverage of 40%, and then we are cloudy to partly sunny and colder again by midweek next week (Wednesday-Thursday).