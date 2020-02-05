Home / Multimedia / Audio / Ohio Ag Net & Ohio’s Country Journal Podcast | Ep. 139 | Bonus: YAP

Ohio Ag Net & Ohio’s Country Journal Podcast | Ep. 139 | Bonus: YAP

February 5, 2020 Audio, Featured Audio, Podcasts, Top Headlines Leave a comment

In this special edition of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast brought to you by AgriGold, Matt and Kolt are joined by Intern Madi Kregel at the 2020 Ohio Farm Bureau Young Ag Professionals Winter Leadership Experience. They visit with the chairs of the committee, keynote speaker Jay Hill, workshop presenter Gracie Workman, and a panel on succession planning.

