By Grace Gunkelman, Norwayne FFA reporter

The Norwayne FFA hosted a Feed-a-Farmer lunch on Monday, February 17th. In years past, they hosted a breakfast for farmers, but this year they decided to start something new and offer lunch. The event went on from 11am-2pm and was a great success with at least 90 farmers in attendance!

FFA members grilled hamburgers (donated by CAB) and hot dogs (donated by Heffelfinger Meats), and served many delicious side dishes like mac n’ cheese and coleslaw. When asked about the Feed-a-Farmer breakfast, Andy Stands said “My family and I have really come to appreciate the Feed-a-Farmer Day that the FFA puts on every year. It is a great opportunity for the students to show their support to those in the agriculture industry and we are honored to be a part of this special day.”

Many farmers gave feedback and said they preferred the new lunch over the old breakfast and the FFA members also liked coming in to help get the food ready to serve for lunchtime as well.

Our members like to talk to the farmers and hear about their life stories on the farm. Doing this event gives our students the opportunity to interact with local farmers who grow the food we eat everyday and also show them careers in Agriculture.