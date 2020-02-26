By Harold Watters, Ohio State University Extension agronomist

I hear wheat acres are up, to maybe 560,000. That’s good, but what about the one million acres we used to grow. Is there a need for that level of production anymore? Wheat makes our other two crops better and reduces weed, insect and disease problems for them. I know some had a rough fall to get wheat planted, with wet conditions and harvest delays. If you have wheat, it’s time to think about your nitrogen (N) application. The most recent Ohio Agronomy Guide has just a bit of an update on spring nitrogen recommendations for wheat in Ohio.

We do rely on yield potential to make the wheat N recommendation — not for corn anymore, but we still do for wheat. Once you have set a realistic yield goal, follow rates suggested in Table 1. These recommendations are for mineral soils with adequate drainage and 1 to 5% organic matter. I’ll also assume you have planted within 7 days after fly-free date last fall.

Table 1. Nitrogen rate for wheat by yield potential.

Yield potential Total N rate bu/A lb/A 60 60 70 75 80 90 90 110 100 130

We do not give any credit for the previous soybean or cover crop, since we do not know if that organic N source will be mineralized for the wheat crop. With cool spring conditions this process is slowed down. The recommendation does suggest that you subtract from the total (spring N) any fall applied N up to 20 pounds of N per acre. But, I did hear an interesting discussion on this topic just last week. A researcher, Kurt Steinke from Michigan State University, indicated that their research doesn’t show any carryover from the previous fall. They recommend the N rate to follow the above chart, just ignore any fall fertilizer. With N being so reactive in the environment, think about what is best for your crop.

When to apply? From the Ohio Agronomy Guide: Yields are generally not affected when the initial spring nitrogen is applied between green-up and Feekes Growth Stage 6 (early stem elongation). Nitrogen losses may be severe on applications prior to green-up and may lead to significant yield reductions, regardless of nitrogen source. Significant yield losses may also occur if initial spring applications are delayed until after Feekes GS 6.