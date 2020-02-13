National FFA Officer Team Visits Global Impact STEM Academy

The National FFA officer team visited Global Impact STEM Academy to lead a program called “Experience State,” a program in which the team is traveling around Ohio to implement many of the skills they’re learning in their national roles, including workshop facilitation, keynote presentation and public speaking.

“The National FFA officers are great models for our students and other local FFA students, and this was a great opportunity to host them as they hone and share their leadership skills across Ohio,” said Josh Jennings, Global Impact founding director. “Both students and staff harnessed some key takeaways from the program that they’ll be able to apply in their FFA programs and schools.”

National FFA President Kolesen McCoy, a 2018 graduate of Global Impact, returned to his alma mater and hometown of Springfield. He was selected for this national leadership position last November.

“It’s by chance we ended up in Ohio for Experience State Week, and it’s a very unique opportunity to see all of these familiar faces in [FFA] blue jackets and these ag advisors with the same passion that I remember,” said McCoy. “It’s very humbling to be back at Global Impact with my national team and a good boost to start the year.”

Approximately 120 local students, including FFA officers and class officers from Global Impact and five other Clark County schools, gathered for the series of workshops facilitated by the National FFA officers, including two keynote presentations in John Legend Theater. They were joined for lunch by several local elected officials and special guests, including State Representative Kyle Koehler, Clark County Commissioner Melanie Flax Wilt and Springfield City Commissioner David Estrop.