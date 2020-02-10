MVCTC FFA Students Win Speech Contests

Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) FFA Chapter has a primary goal to follow the National FFA Mission which is “to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for career success through agricultural education and Career Development Events (CDE).”

The Ohio Beginning Prepared Speech CDE provides an early opportunity for FFA members to develop the art of public speaking. The purpose of the Extemporaneous Public Speaking CDE is to develop oral communication skills, expressing thoughts and ideas with limited preparation. The Extemporaneous Public Speaking CDE develops the prepared speaker further to formulate remarks in situations with minimal prior notification or rehearsal.

Two Junior MVCTC FFA members recently advanced to the Sub-District Public Speaking Contest held at Tri-Village High School on Tuesday, February 4th, 2020, to compete. Jayla Denlinger (Twin Valley South/Veterinary Science) and Heidi Allan (Tipp City/Natural Resource Management), won the MVCTC FFA Chapter Contest and earned the right to compete at the next level. Both participants were highly successful and won first in their respective contests and will move on to District Competition on Wednesday, February 12th, 2020. Jayla Denlinger won first in Beginning Prepared Public Speaking with her speech “What’s all the HYPP?” and Heidi Allan won first in Extemporaneous Speaking in the Natural Resource Pathway in the category of Renewable Resources.

The National FFA Organization (formerly known as Future Farmers of America) provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education. Today, there are over 579,678 FFA members in grade seven through twelve who belong to one of over 7,570 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Dedicated to providing premier educational choices and advanced employment preparation for youth, adults, and organizations, MVCTC has proudly served the Miami Valley since 1971.

For more information about MVCTC, please visit www.mvctc.com.