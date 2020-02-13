Miami East-MVCTC FFA Members at Agricultural Sales Competition

Recently several members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter competed in the District 5 FFA Agricultural Sales Career Development Event hosted by Preble Shawnee High School.

The Agricultural Sales team consisted of Ashlee Deaton, Alex Fergerson, Emma Sutherly, and Braden Zekas. The team members each completed a test on agricultural sales, prepared a team sales presentation, and demonstrated their ability to sell an agricultural product.

Braden Zekas was the highest placing individual from Miami East. The team placed ninth out of 15 teams.