Home / FFA News / Chapter News / Miami East-MVCTC FFA Members at Agricultural Sales Competition
Members of the Ag Sales Career Development Team were (L to R) Ashlee Deaton, Braden Zekas, Emma Sutherly, and Alex Fergerson

Miami East-MVCTC FFA Members at Agricultural Sales Competition

February 13, 2020 Chapter News, FFA News Leave a comment

Recently several members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter competed in the District 5 FFA Agricultural Sales Career Development Event hosted by Preble Shawnee High School.

 

The Agricultural Sales team consisted of Ashlee Deaton, Alex Fergerson, Emma Sutherly, and Braden Zekas. The team members each completed a test on agricultural sales, prepared a team sales presentation, and demonstrated their ability to sell an agricultural product.

 

Braden Zekas was the highest placing individual from Miami East. The team placed ninth out of 15 teams.

 

Check Also

Zane Trace FFA News for February 2020

Two FFA Speakers Qualify for District Contest Freshman Colt Clyne and Sophomore Carmen Corcoran advanced …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Admin Login
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved