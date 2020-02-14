Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter Competes in District Public Speaking Career Development Events

By Emma Sutherly, Chapter Reporter



The District 5 FFA Public Speaking Career Development Event was held Wednesday, February 12, hosted by Memorial High School in Saint Marys. FFA Chapters competing in the District Event were from Auglaize, Darke, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby counties.

FFA members competing in the FFA Creed Speaking Event memorized and recited the FFA Creed and answered questions on their interpretation of the FFA Creed. This contest is open to first year FFA members only. Representing Miami East-MVCTC was Isaac Beal. Beal places fifth.

Emma Sutherly competed in the Beginning Prepared Speaking Event. She wrote and presented a five to seven minute speech then answered questions. Her speech topic was the importance of goat meat to feeding the world’s growing population. Sutherly placed second, received a plaque from the District 5 FFA Chapters, and advanced to the State FFA Speaking Event in March.

The Extemporaneous Speaking Event members are given an agriculture topic then have 30 minutes to prepare a 4 to 6 minute speech and follow-up answer questions. Representing Miami East-MVCTC was Evan Massie. He placed eighth.