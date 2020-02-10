Miami East-MVCTC FFA Agricultural Power Diagnostics Team Competes

Luke Gilliland and Ethin Bendickson recently competed in the District 5 Agricultural Power Diagnostics (formerly known as Tractor Trouble Shooting) Career Development Event hosted by the Shelby County FFA Chapters and held at Koenig Equipment in Anna. Luke and Ethin are both members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter at Miami East High School.

During the contest the team troubleshot two bugs in each of five tractors. They had to identify the problems and fix them in less than twenty minutes. Prior to the contest they took a test over tractor maintenance and repair.

A special appreciation goes to coaches and helpers for the training of the team. The lead coach was Denny Zerkle, Lost Creek Repair. The team also had a practice session with Wagner Farm Service, Koenigs Equipment in Greenville, Apple Farm Service in Covington, and Dan Schmiesing Farms.

The team placed 3rd in the district out of 22 teams. Respectfully submitted, Emma Sutherly, Chapter Reporter