Miami East-MVCTC February FFA Member of the Month

The February 2020 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Jillian Niswonger. She is the daughter of Felicia Niswonger and Shane Niswonger. She is a freshman and first year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter.

Jillian attended the State Greenhand Conference, competed at the county and district Rural Soils and county Parliamentary Procedures Career Development Events, and assisted with the FFA’s Princess For A Day to benefit the March of Dimes. She is the chair of the Agricultural Literacy Program of Activity Committee and helped at the Fall Fest consumer education activity. She and her partner placed second in the chapter’s chili cook-off competition. Additionally, she is a member of the meats judging team.

Every month of the school year the Miami East-MVCTC FFA will select a student to be the FFA Member of the Month. The officer team will nominate one member that has been actively involved in the FFA chapter, school and community activities. If selected, the member will be recognized at the monthly FFA meeting, have their picture displayed in the Miami East Ag Room, and will receive a special accolade in celebration of their accomplishment.