McIntosh Puts MVCTC Skills to Work

Woodson Farm recently hired Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Agriculture and Livestock Production junior Justin McIntosh. Justin was hired to care for the farms livestock consisting of horses, goats, and sheep. The livestock are shown at area county fairs and some are sold for breeding stock. Justin cares for the livestock while on the job to feed, clean stalls keep inventory of bedding and feed supplies and in general, keep the barns in order. These are all skills he has learned as part of FFA for the past two years and in his MVCTC Career Technical Education program.

Justin stated, “MVCTC has helped me with my job because I have learned all the skills necessary for caring for livestock, organizing, and checking feed inventory along with growing my work ethic since I have became an Agricultural & Livestock Student at MVCTC.”

Justin is a Valley View student and the son of Annette McIntosh of Farmersville.

