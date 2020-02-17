Liberty Union FFA Officer Team Attends 360 and 212 Leadership Conference

On January 18 and 19, the Liberty Union FFA Officer Team attended the 360 and 212 Leadership Conference at the Embassy Suites Dublin-Columbus. These leadership conferences helped the officer team learn new ideas to promote engagement and leadership within the chapter, ideas that they can bring back and use at their monthly meetings.

The 212 section of the conference is for underclassmen FFA members. 212 degrees is the temperature at which water boils, and the point of this section was to bring members to the “boiling point of leadership”, taking them to the next level in their abilities. The themes for this year’s conference were personal and social growth, virtues, establishing confidence, and collaboration.

The 360 section of the conference is for juniors and seniors in the FFA. 360 degrees makes a full circle, and the purpose of this section was to take a “full circle” in chapter leadership. It covered every angle for developing skills and plans for their current chapter and for their future endeavours. The themes for this conference were action and influence. The LU FFA Officer Team is thankful for their trip and is excited to bring what they learned back to the chapter.