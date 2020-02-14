Learn more about eFields at regional meetings

By Elizabeth Hawkins, Ohio State University Extension

Have you been enjoying the 2019 eFields Report and are excited to learn more? The Ohio State Digital Ag team is hosting six regional eFields meetings this winter. Join us to learn more about the eFields program and results we are seeing across the state. Each meeting will feature presentations highlighting local trials including seeding rate, nutrient management, and crop management. There will be a panel discussion featuring cooperating farmers who are conducting on-farm research with Ohio State Extension. We would also like to hear from you about what topics you are interested in seeing in eFields in the future.

There is no cost to attend; for more information or to register for a meeting, visit go.osu.edu/eFieldsMeeting. Please plan to join us for the meeting nearest you:

Northwest Region: February 26th, 9AM-12PM, Bryan

Central Region: February 27th, 9AM-12PM,

South Central Region: March 9th, 9AM-12PM, Circleville

East Region: March 10th, 6-9PM, Coshocton

West Central Region: March 16th, 9AM-12PM, Piqua