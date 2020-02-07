Home / Jobs / Job Opportunity: Transportation Specialist

Job Opportunity: Transportation Specialist

February 7, 2020

Job TitleTransportation Specialist
Company NameLegacy Farmers Cooperative
Job DescriptionJob Description:

Directly involved with customers on a daily basis transporting grain, farm chemicals/fertilizers and making Lawn & Pet Store deliveries.

Essential Functions of the Job:

• Working knowledge of ag business and farm operations
• This position requires a full range of body motion including bending, squatting and twisting. Must be able to lift up to 100 lbs and reach work above shoulders
• Positive Customer-Service oriented interpersonal and communication skills required
• Self-motivated and ability to work well with others and independently

Education or Experience RequirementsRequirements:

• High school graduate with additional transportation background
• CDL required – Class A – will need the ability to also obtain Tanker/Hazmat endorsements
• Must have the ability to work at any of our branches as needed
• Have experience or willing to learn operation of a forklift/truck mounted forklift
• Have experience or willing to learn how to use tanker trailer, van box, flatbed and hopper trailer
• Must be able to keep accurate records of deliveries
• Basic computer skills
• Promote Legacy Farmers Cooperative to enhance the image of the co-op, its members and employees
• Required to uphold LFC’s safety policies

Deadline to Apply2/21/20
Application InformationFollow the Link to Apply

https://jobs.growmark.com/fssystem/job/Findlay-Transportation-Specialist-Legacy-Farmers-Cooperative-Findlay%2C-OH-OH-45840/626552700/

Contact InformationCOMPANY: Legacy Farmers Cooperative

HIRING MANAGER: Lisa Christman

LOCATION: Findlay, OH

