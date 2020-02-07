Job Opportunity: Transportation Specialist

|Job Title
|Transportation Specialist
|Company Name
|Legacy Farmers Cooperative
|Job Description
|Job Description:
Directly involved with customers on a daily basis transporting grain, farm chemicals/fertilizers and making Lawn & Pet Store deliveries.
Essential Functions of the Job:
• Working knowledge of ag business and farm operations
|Education or Experience Requirements
|Requirements:
• High school graduate with additional transportation background
|Deadline to Apply
|2/21/20
|Application Information
|Follow the Link to Apply
https://jobs.growmark.com/fssystem/job/Findlay-Transportation-Specialist-Legacy-Farmers-Cooperative-Findlay%2C-OH-OH-45840/626552700/
|Contact Information
|COMPANY: Legacy Farmers Cooperative
HIRING MANAGER: Lisa Christman
LOCATION: Findlay, OH
