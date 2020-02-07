Home / Jobs / Job Opportunity: Sales Professional

Job Opportunity: Sales Professional

February 7, 2020 Jobs Leave a comment

Job TitleSales Professional
Company NameHoman Inc
Job DescriptionHoman Inc. is a family owned business since 1958 with the main office located in Maria Stein, OH. The experienced staff serves the agriculture industry in the design, construction and equipment installation on livestock and grain facilities. They provide complete parts and service in the swine, dairy, beef and poultry fields as well as grain systems.

Homan Inc. is currently seeking a Sales Professional for our Eastern Indiana and Western Ohio Territory. The Sales Position will be responsible for Inside and Outside Sales as needed.

Responsibilities

· Assist Sales Manager with job duties/projects/sales targets.

· Service existing accounts, obtain orders, and establish new accounts by planning and organizing daily work schedules to call on existing or potential customers.

· Quote project and equipment prices to customers

· Provide service and customer support during visits to farms and agriculture facilities

· Comprehend customer requirements and make appropriate recommendations/briefings

• Complete sales calls and expense reports on a timely basis in accordance with company policy

Education or Experience Requirements• Agricultural and Sales Experience a Plus

· Self-starter and willingness to learn

· Some Overnight travel to Trader Shows and vendor training sessions as needed

Deadline to Apply2/28/2020
Application Information6915 Olding Rd.
Maria Stein, OH 45860

Or email

kay@homaninc.com

Contact information419-925-4349 or kay@homaninc.com

 

Check Also

Mensing wins Farm Bureau Discussion Meet

Micah Mensing of Millersburg is the winner of Ohio Farm Bureau’s Young Agricultural Professionals 2020 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Admin Login
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved