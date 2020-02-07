Job Opportunity: Sales Professional

|Job Title
|Sales Professional
|Company Name
|Homan Inc
|Job Description
|Homan Inc. is a family owned business since 1958 with the main office located in Maria Stein, OH. The experienced staff serves the agriculture industry in the design, construction and equipment installation on livestock and grain facilities. They provide complete parts and service in the swine, dairy, beef and poultry fields as well as grain systems.
Homan Inc. is currently seeking a Sales Professional for our Eastern Indiana and Western Ohio Territory. The Sales Position will be responsible for Inside and Outside Sales as needed.
Responsibilities
· Assist Sales Manager with job duties/projects/sales targets.
· Service existing accounts, obtain orders, and establish new accounts by planning and organizing daily work schedules to call on existing or potential customers.
· Quote project and equipment prices to customers
· Provide service and customer support during visits to farms and agriculture facilities
· Comprehend customer requirements and make appropriate recommendations/briefings
• Complete sales calls and expense reports on a timely basis in accordance with company policy
|Education or Experience Requirements
|• Agricultural and Sales Experience a Plus
· Self-starter and willingness to learn
· Some Overnight travel to Trader Shows and vendor training sessions as needed
|Deadline to Apply
|2/28/2020
|Application Information
|6915 Olding Rd.
Maria Stein, OH 45860
Or email
kay@homaninc.com
|Contact information
|419-925-4349 or kay@homaninc.com