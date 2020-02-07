Job Opportunity: Sales Professional

Homan Inc. is currently seeking a Sales Professional for our Eastern Indiana and Western Ohio Territory. The Sales Position will be responsible for Inside and Outside Sales as needed.

Responsibilities

· Assist Sales Manager with job duties/projects/sales targets.

· Service existing accounts, obtain orders, and establish new accounts by planning and organizing daily work schedules to call on existing or potential customers.

· Quote project and equipment prices to customers

· Provide service and customer support during visits to farms and agriculture facilities

· Comprehend customer requirements and make appropriate recommendations/briefings

• Complete sales calls and expense reports on a timely basis in accordance with company policy