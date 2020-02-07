Job Opportunity: Millwright

Job Description

Homan Inc. is a family owned business since 1958 with the main office located in Maria Stein, OH. The experienced staff serves the agriculture industry in the design, construction and equipment installation on livestock and grain facilities. They provide complete parts and service in the swine, dairy, beef and poultry fields as well as grain systems. Homan Inc. is currently seeking a Millwright to install, maintain, and repair agricultural equipment with a focus in Grain Handling.