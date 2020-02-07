Home / Jobs / Job Opportunity: Millwright

Job Opportunity: Millwright

February 7, 2020 Jobs Leave a comment

Job TitleMillwright
Company NameHoman Inc
Job DescriptionHoman Inc. is a family owned business since 1958 with the main office located in Maria Stein, OH. The experienced staff serves the agriculture industry in the design, construction and equipment installation on livestock and grain facilities. They provide complete parts and service in the swine, dairy, beef and poultry fields as well as grain systems.

Homan Inc. is currently seeking a Millwright to install, maintain, and repair agricultural equipment with a focus in Grain Handling.

Education or Experience Requirements• Welding and fabricating
• Willing to climb
• Operate heavy equipment
• Must have valid driver’s license
Deadline to Apply2/28/2020
Application InformationSend applications or apply in person at:
6915 Olding Rd.
Maria Stein, OH 45860

Or email

kay@homaninc.com

Contact Information419-925-4349 or kay@homaninc.com

 

Check Also

Mensing wins Farm Bureau Discussion Meet

Micah Mensing of Millersburg is the winner of Ohio Farm Bureau’s Young Agricultural Professionals 2020 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Admin Login
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved