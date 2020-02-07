Job Opportunity: Millwright

|Job Title
|Millwright
|Company Name
|Homan Inc
|Job Description
|Homan Inc. is a family owned business since 1958 with the main office located in Maria Stein, OH. The experienced staff serves the agriculture industry in the design, construction and equipment installation on livestock and grain facilities. They provide complete parts and service in the swine, dairy, beef and poultry fields as well as grain systems.
Homan Inc. is currently seeking a Millwright to install, maintain, and repair agricultural equipment with a focus in Grain Handling.
|Education or Experience Requirements
|• Welding and fabricating
• Willing to climb
• Operate heavy equipment
• Must have valid driver’s license
|Deadline to Apply
|2/28/2020
|Application Information
|Send applications or apply in person at:
6915 Olding Rd.
Maria Stein, OH 45860
Or email
kay@homaninc.com
|Contact Information
|419-925-4349 or kay@homaninc.com