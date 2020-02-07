Home / Jobs / Job Opportunity: Mechanic, DNC Hydraulics

Job Opportunity: Mechanic, DNC Hydraulics

Job TitleMechanic
Company NameDNC Hydraulics
Job DescriptionDNC Hydraulics is looking looking for mechanics to work in our rapidly growing hydraulic shop. We are looking to hire driven, career minded people with a high aptitude and understanding of mechanical repairs. Hydraulic repair experience is welcomed but not a must. Many employees come from automotive/factory/diesel/truck repair industries. Various positions are available throughout the shop including technicians and machinists.

Come join a great company with career advancement opportunities. Work indoors at a state of the art shop with great earning potential in a fast paced environment.

Responsibilitiestear down, evaluation and reassembly of hydraulic cylinders, pumps, and motors machining, welding, mobile repair and service.
Salary
Pay is based on job experience with a variable pay component. 1st shift only with plenty of opportunity for overtime.
Health benefits, holiday pay, 401k and uniforms are also offered. Paid time off after 6 months.
Application InformationEmail resume to cody@dnchydraulics.com or mail to 5219 CR 313 Rawson, OH 45881.

 

