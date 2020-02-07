Job Opportunity: Mechanic, DNC Hydraulics

|Job Title
|Mechanic
|Company Name
|DNC Hydraulics
|Job Description
|DNC Hydraulics is looking looking for mechanics to work in our rapidly growing hydraulic shop. We are looking to hire driven, career minded people with a high aptitude and understanding of mechanical repairs. Hydraulic repair experience is welcomed but not a must. Many employees come from automotive/factory/diesel/truck repair industries. Various positions are available throughout the shop including technicians and machinists.
Come join a great company with career advancement opportunities. Work indoors at a state of the art shop with great earning potential in a fast paced environment.
|Responsibilities
|tear down, evaluation and reassembly of hydraulic cylinders, pumps, and motors machining, welding, mobile repair and service.
|Salary
Pay is based on job experience with a variable pay component. 1st shift only with plenty of opportunity for overtime.
Health benefits, holiday pay, 401k and uniforms are also offered. Paid time off after 6 months.
|Application Information
|Email resume to cody@dnchydraulics.com or mail to 5219 CR 313 Rawson, OH 45881.