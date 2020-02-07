Home / Jobs / Job Opportunity: Lawn & Pet Store Specialist

Job Opportunity: Lawn & Pet Store Specialist

February 7, 2020

Job TitleLawn & Pet Store Specialist
Company NameLegacy Farmers Cooperative
Job DescriptionJob Description:

Responsible for selling the lawn and pet store products in a manner that will optimize the cooperative’s market share and savings, improve co-op’s efficiency, help achieve co-op’s mission and goals, and result in outstanding customer service.

Primary Responsibilities:

• Sales involves assisting and establishing sales goals and developing and promoting a marketing plan, increasing sales of store products, making proper recommendations for products sold, knowing product and services prices, and growing/maintaining current market share.
• Providing outstanding customer service to all customers with friendly and courteous attitude along with cross selling promotion of Legacy’s other divisions.
• Provide service necessary to meet goals and objectives and maintaining proficiency in retail sales and knowledge or appropriate programs.
• Stock inventory and maintain a neat and orderly store. Occasionally may make customer deliveries
• Maintain and promote a strong safety culture and follow all safety policies
• Self-motivated; ability to work well with others and independently

Other Duties:

• Uphold cooperative’s policies and credit policy
• Flexible days and hours with overtime as required
• Other duties as assigned by management
• Applicants agree to be drug tested as a condition of employment and will not be hired should he/she fail to produce a negative test
• Proficiency with computer
• Maintain good driving record

Education or Experience RequirementsRequirements:

• High school graduate or equivalent with additional business background preferable
• Working knowledge of lawn and pet business to be able to answer minor questions
• Ability to handle customer calls, inquiries and orders in a timely and courteous manner

Deadline to Apply
Application InformationFollow the link below to apply

https://jobs.growmark.com/fssystem/job/Findlay-Lawn-&-Pet-Store-Specialist-Legacy-Farmers-Cooperative-Findlay%2C-OH-OH-45840/622493500/

Contact IOnformationCOMPANY: Legacy Farmers Cooperative

HIRING MANAGER: Lisa Christman

LOCATION: Findlay, OH

 

