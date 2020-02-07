Job Opportunity: Lawn & Pet Store Specialist

Responsible for selling the lawn and pet store products in a manner that will optimize the cooperative’s market share and savings, improve co-op’s efficiency, help achieve co-op’s mission and goals, and result in outstanding customer service.

Primary Responsibilities:

• Sales involves assisting and establishing sales goals and developing and promoting a marketing plan, increasing sales of store products, making proper recommendations for products sold, knowing product and services prices, and growing/maintaining current market share.

• Providing outstanding customer service to all customers with friendly and courteous attitude along with cross selling promotion of Legacy’s other divisions.

• Provide service necessary to meet goals and objectives and maintaining proficiency in retail sales and knowledge or appropriate programs.

• Stock inventory and maintain a neat and orderly store. Occasionally may make customer deliveries

• Maintain and promote a strong safety culture and follow all safety policies

• Self-motivated; ability to work well with others and independently

Other Duties:

• Uphold cooperative’s policies and credit policy

• Flexible days and hours with overtime as required

• Other duties as assigned by management

• Applicants agree to be drug tested as a condition of employment and will not be hired should he/she fail to produce a negative test

• Proficiency with computer

• Maintain good driving record