Job Opportunity: Grain Facility Associate – Custar

Education or Experience Requirements

Requirements: • Working knowledge of the agricultural industry, grain facility operations including experience handling grain from pit to load out a plus

• Comfortable working in, around, and on top of grain bins and railcars

• Ability to operate forklift/skid steer safely and proficiently (training provided)

• Must have a full range of body motion including bending, squatting and twisting

• Must be able to lift up to 100 lbs and reach work above shoulders

• Maintain an attitude that promotes team work and a favorable image of the cooperative

• Provide friendly customer service

• Possess very good communication skills

• Possess flexibility and adaptability in meeting constraints and demands

• Ability to read and follow detailed directions and learn new skills as required

• Ability to help at other Legacy locations as needed on short term basis (Agronomy) Preferred Experience: • High School Graduate

• Agricultural business background/OABA Student Credential a plus

• Basic computer skills

• Intermediate level welding & fabricating skills

• Ability to work well with others and independently