Job Opportunity: Field Service Technician

|Job Title
|Field Service Technician
|Company Name
|Homan Inc
|Job Description
|Homan Inc. is currently looking for a Field Service Technician for our equipment division. The Field Service Technician will setup and troubleshoot agricultural controls for ventilation, waste handling and grain/feed handling systems.
Responsibilities
· Provide service and customer support during field visits to agriculture facilities
· Manage all on site installation, repair, maintenance and test tasks
· Setup and troubleshoot agriculture controls for ventilation, waste handling and grain/feed handling systems
· Diagnose errors or technical problems and determine proper solutions
· Work flexible hours to support customer service needs including weekends and evenings as needed
· Maintain a current knowledge of products, technology and models by participating in educational opportunities.
· Complete all work orders (including warranty information) and time sheets in a legible, accurate, and timely manner
· Comprehend customer requirements and make appropriate recommendations/briefings
Requirements
· Self-starter
· Ability to troubleshoot, test, repair and service technical equipment
· Overnight travel to customers and vendor training sessions
· Vocational school or certification preferred
|Education or Experience Requirements
|Vocational school or certification preferred
|Deadline to Apply
|2/28/2020
|Application Information
|Send applications or apply in person at:
6915 Olding Rd.
Or email
kay@homaninc.com
|Contact Information
|419-925-4349 or kay@homaninc.com