Job Opportunity: Field Service Technician

February 7, 2020 Jobs Leave a comment

Job TitleField Service Technician
Company NameHoman Inc
Job DescriptionHoman Inc. is currently looking for a Field Service Technician for our equipment division. The Field Service Technician will setup and troubleshoot agricultural controls for ventilation, waste handling and grain/feed handling systems.

Responsibilities

· Provide service and customer support during field visits to agriculture facilities

· Manage all on site installation, repair, maintenance and test tasks

· Setup and troubleshoot agriculture controls for ventilation, waste handling and grain/feed handling systems

· Diagnose errors or technical problems and determine proper solutions

· Work flexible hours to support customer service needs including weekends and evenings as needed

· Maintain a current knowledge of products, technology and models by participating in educational opportunities.

· Complete all work orders (including warranty information) and time sheets in a legible, accurate, and timely manner

· Comprehend customer requirements and make appropriate recommendations/briefings

Requirements

· Self-starter

· Ability to troubleshoot, test, repair and service technical equipment

· Overnight travel to customers and vendor training sessions

· Vocational school or certification preferred

Education or Experience RequirementsVocational school or certification preferred
Deadline to Apply2/28/2020
Application InformationSend applications or apply in person at:

6915 Olding Rd.
Maria Stein, OH 45860

Or email

kay@homaninc.com

Contact Information419-925-4349 or kay@homaninc.com

 

