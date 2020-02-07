Job Opportunity: Field Service Technician

Job Description

Homan Inc. is currently looking for a Field Service Technician for our equipment division. The Field Service Technician will setup and troubleshoot agricultural controls for ventilation, waste handling and grain/feed handling systems. Responsibilities · Provide service and customer support during field visits to agriculture facilities · Manage all on site installation, repair, maintenance and test tasks · Setup and troubleshoot agriculture controls for ventilation, waste handling and grain/feed handling systems · Diagnose errors or technical problems and determine proper solutions · Work flexible hours to support customer service needs including weekends and evenings as needed · Maintain a current knowledge of products, technology and models by participating in educational opportunities. · Complete all work orders (including warranty information) and time sheets in a legible, accurate, and timely manner · Comprehend customer requirements and make appropriate recommendations/briefings Requirements · Self-starter · Ability to troubleshoot, test, repair and service technical equipment · Overnight travel to customers and vendor training sessions · Vocational school or certification preferred