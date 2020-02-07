Job Opportunity: Custom Operator – Arcadia

|Job Title
|Custom Operator – Arcadia
|Company Name
|Legacy Farmers Cooperative
|Job Description
|Summary/Objective: Responsibilities include the safe application of dry and liquid products on the farm, in addition to maintenance of Company equipment and facilities.
Essential Functions of the Job:
• Applicator license needed or ability to work toward
|Education or Experience Requirements
|Requirements:
• High school graduate preferred with OABA Student Credential a plus
Miscellaneous Information & Preferred Experience:
• Standard work week is Monday through Friday; needs of the business may dictate exceptions to this standard
|Deadline to Apply
|Application Information
|Follow the link to apply
https://jobs.growmark.com/fssystem/job/Arcadia-Custom-Operator-Legacy-Farmers-Cooperative-Arcadia%2C-OH-OH-44804/622603400/
|Contact Information
|COMPANY: Legacy Farmers Cooperative
HIRING MANAGER: Lisa Christman
LOCATION: Arcadia, OH
Check Also
Job Opportunity: Agronomy Outside Associate – Custar
Job Title Agronomy Outside Associate – Custar Company Name Legacy Farmers Cooperative Job Description Summary/Objective: …