Job Opportunity: Custom Operator – Arcadia

• High school graduate preferred with OABA Student Credential a plus

• Obtain and maintain CDL with Hazmat endorsement

• Comfortable mixing and loading dry fertilizer

• Maintain an attitude that promotes team work within the cooperative and a favorable image of the cooperative

• Ability to work well with others and independently

• Help in any way possible to achieve Legacy’s mission and goals

Miscellaneous Information & Preferred Experience:

• Standard work week is Monday through Friday; needs of the business may dictate exceptions to this standard

• Overtime as required

• Applicants agree to be drug tested as a condition of employment and will not be hired should he/she fail to produce a negative test

• Basic computer skills

• Uphold all Legacy Farmers Cooperative’s policies

• Possesses flexibility and adaptability in meeting constraints and demands

• Assist with other Legacy departments if needed