Home / Jobs / Job Opportunity: Custom Operator – Arcadia

Job Opportunity: Custom Operator – Arcadia

February 7, 2020 Jobs Leave a comment

Job TitleCustom Operator – Arcadia
Company NameLegacy Farmers Cooperative
Job DescriptionSummary/Objective: Responsibilities include the safe application of dry and liquid products on the farm, in addition to maintenance of Company equipment and facilities.

Essential Functions of the Job:

• Applicator license needed or ability to work toward
• Operate spraying and spreading equipment properly and in accordance with delivery tickets
• Working knowledge of agronomy facility operations including experience handling chemicals, fertilizers and other inputs
• Assist with crop nutrient inventory management
• Possess flexibility and adaptability in meeting time constraints and demands
• This position requires a full range of body motion including bending, squatting and twisting. Must be able to lift up to 100 lbs and reach work above shoulders
• Positive Customer-Service oriented interpersonal and communication skills required
• Ability to read and follow detailed directions and learn new skills as required

Education or Experience RequirementsRequirements:

• High school graduate preferred with OABA Student Credential a plus
• Obtain and maintain CDL with Hazmat endorsement
• Comfortable mixing and loading dry fertilizer
• Maintain an attitude that promotes team work within the cooperative and a favorable image of the cooperative
• Ability to work well with others and independently
• Help in any way possible to achieve Legacy’s mission and goals

Miscellaneous Information & Preferred Experience:

• Standard work week is Monday through Friday; needs of the business may dictate exceptions to this standard
• Overtime as required
• Applicants agree to be drug tested as a condition of employment and will not be hired should he/she fail to produce a negative test
• Basic computer skills
• Uphold all Legacy Farmers Cooperative’s policies
• Possesses flexibility and adaptability in meeting constraints and demands
• Assist with other Legacy departments if needed

Deadline to Apply
Application InformationFollow the link to apply

https://jobs.growmark.com/fssystem/job/Arcadia-Custom-Operator-Legacy-Farmers-Cooperative-Arcadia%2C-OH-OH-44804/622603400/

Contact InformationCOMPANY: Legacy Farmers Cooperative

HIRING MANAGER: Lisa Christman

LOCATION: Arcadia, OH

Check Also

Job Opportunity: Agronomy Outside Associate – Custar

Job Title Agronomy Outside Associate – Custar Company Name Legacy Farmers Cooperative Job Description Summary/Objective: …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Admin Login
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved