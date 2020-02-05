Job Opportunity: Confinement Service Technician, Homan Inc

Job Description: Homan Inc. is currently looking for a Confinement Service Technician and Installer for our livestock equipment division. The Service Technician diagnoses and performs standard mechanical and electrical repairs, and assembles equipment for the company and its customers.Education or Experience Requirements: Applicant would be asked to work on all types of equipment with a focus on Hog and Poultry Confinement Buildings. Requirements for the job include but are not limited to the following:• Mechanical and Electrical background is a plus, but not required.• Maintain a current knowledge of products, technology and models by participating in educational opportunities, reading technical and regulation publications.• Complete all work orders (including warranty information) and time sheets in a legible, accurate, and timely manner• Must have a valid driver’s license.Deadline to Apply: 2/28/2020Application Information: Send applications or apply in person at:6915 Olding Rd.Maria Stein, OH 45860

Or email

kay@homaninc.com

Contact Information: 419-925-4349 or kay@homaninc.com

