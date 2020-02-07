Job Opportunity: Agronomy Warehouse Specialist – McComb

|Job Title
|Agronomy Warehouse Specialist – McComb
|Company Name
|Legacy Farmers Cooperative
|Job Description
|Summary/Objective: To assist the operations manager and agronomy team by handling products that in return improve customer service and efficiency
Essential Functions of the Job:
• Repackaging bulk chemicals for customer and for in house use, which also includes maintaining the repackaging log and being compliant with bulk container regulations
|Education or Experience Requirements
|Requirements:
• High school graduate preferred with OABA Student Credential a plus
Standard work week is Monday through Friday, needs of business may dictate exceptions to this standard
Assist with other Legacy departments if needed
|Deadline to Apply
|2/21/20
|Application Information
|Follow the link to apply
https://jobs.growmark.com/fssystem/job/McComb-Agronomy-Warehouse-Specialist-Legacy-Farmers-Cooperative-McComb%2C-OH-OH-45858/620929500/
|Contact Information
|COMPANY: Legacy Farmers Cooperative
HIRING MANAGER: Lisa Christman
LOCATION: McComb, OH
