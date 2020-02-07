Home / Jobs / Job Opportunity: Agronomy Warehouse Specialist – Custar

Job Opportunity: Agronomy Warehouse Specialist – Custar

Job TitleAgronomy Warehouse Specialist – Custar
Company NameLegacy Farmers Cooperative
Job DescriptionSummary/Objective: To assist the operations manager and agronomy team by handling products that in return improve customer service and efficiency

Essential Functions of the Job:

• Repackaging bulk chemicals for customer and for in house use, which also includes maintaining the repackaging log and being compliant with bulk container regulations
• Inspect and maintain bulk containers, pumps, meters and hoses which also includes calibrating the meters
• Maintain records on bulk containers as mandated by the EPA’s bulk container law
• Assist in inventory control of bulk and package product. This would include helping identify items that are long or short, working with bookkeeper on month end counts, and assisting in the preparation of year-end audit
• Pick chemical orders and prepare for shipment
• Receiving of products in the warehouse and keeping it organized
• Repackaging N-serv and complete necessary paperwork as required (Rosen’s documents)
• Assisting the applicators in loading their sprayers as well as loading tenders
• Be aware of the duties of other plant personnel and be ready to assist as needed
• Nurture customer relations which include greeting customers and servicing walk in business
• Running and maintaining fertilizer plant
• Loading NH3
• Assist with seed treating operations and maintenance as needed
• Promote a clean work environment

Education or Experience RequirementsRequirements:

• High school graduate preferred with OABA Student Credential a plus
• Obtain and maintain CDL with Hazmat/Tanker endorsement
• Obtain and maintain applicator license with herbicide and pesticide endorsements (Dicamba products)
• Working knowledge of ag business and understanding of regulations directed by ODA and EPA
• Maintain a positive attitude that promotes team work within the cooperative and a favorable image of the cooperative
• Ability to handle customer calls, inquiries and orders in a timely and courteous manner
• Good computer skills and good organization skills a must
• Ability to work well with others and independently
• Limited overnight travel

Standard work week is Monday through Friday, needs of business may dictate exceptions to this standard.
Applicants agree to be drug tested as a condition of employment and will not be hired should he/she fail to produce a negative test.

Assist with other Legacy departments if needed

Deadline to Apply2/21/20
Application InformationFollow the link to apply

https://jobs.growmark.com/fssystem/job/Custar-Agronomy-Warehouse-Specialist-Legacy-Farmers-Cooperative-Custar%2C-OH-OH-43511/613789400/

Contact InformationCOMPANY: Legacy Farmers Cooperative

LOCATION: Custar, OH

HIRING MANAGER: Lisa Christman

 

