Job Opportunity: Agronomy Warehouse Specialist – Custar

• High school graduate preferred with OABA Student Credential a plus

• Obtain and maintain CDL with Hazmat/Tanker endorsement

• Obtain and maintain applicator license with herbicide and pesticide endorsements (Dicamba products)

• Working knowledge of ag business and understanding of regulations directed by ODA and EPA

• Maintain a positive attitude that promotes team work within the cooperative and a favorable image of the cooperative

• Ability to handle customer calls, inquiries and orders in a timely and courteous manner

• Good computer skills and good organization skills a must

• Ability to work well with others and independently

• Limited overnight travel

Standard work week is Monday through Friday, needs of business may dictate exceptions to this standard.

Applicants agree to be drug tested as a condition of employment and will not be hired should he/she fail to produce a negative test.

Assist with other Legacy departments if needed