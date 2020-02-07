Job Opportunity: Agronomy Outside Associate – Custar

Job Description

Summary/Objective: Directly involved with customers on a daily basis handling chemicals, fertilizers, seed etc. Assists in good housekeeping and safety practices to maintain agronomy facility. Essential Functions of the Job: • Assist with crop nutrient inventory management

• Assist with seasonal NH3 supplies

• Assist with toolbar and applicator scheduling

• This position requires a full range of body motion including bending, squatting and twisting. Must be able to lift up to 100 lbs and reach work above shoulders

• Positive Customer-Service oriented interpersonal and communication skills required

• Possess flexibility and adaptability in meeting constraints and demands

• Ability to read and follow detailed directions and learn new skills as required