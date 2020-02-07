Job Opportunity: Agronomy Outside Associate – Custar

|Job Title
|Agronomy Outside Associate – Custar
|Company Name
|Legacy Farmers Cooperative
|Job Description
|Summary/Objective: Directly involved with customers on a daily basis handling chemicals, fertilizers, seed etc. Assists in good housekeeping and safety practices to maintain agronomy facility.
Essential Functions of the Job:
• Assist with crop nutrient inventory management
|Education or Experience Requirements
|Requirements:
• High school graduate preferred with OABA Student Credential a plus
|Deadline to Apply
|2/21/20
|Application Information
|Follow the Link to apply
https://jobs.growmark.com/fssystem/job/Findlay-Agronomy-Outside-Associate-Legacy-Farmers-Cooperative-Custar%2C-OH-OH-45840/622624900/
|Contact Information
|COMPANY: Legacy Farmers Cooperative
HIRING MANAGER: Lisa Christman
LOCATION: Custar, OH
