Job Opportunity: Agronomy Outside Associate – Arcadia

February 7, 2020

Job TitleAgronomy Outside Associate – Arcadia
Company NameLegacy Farmers Cooperative
Job DescriptionSummary/Objective: Directly involved with customers on a daily basis handling chemicals, fertilizers, seed etc. Assists in good housekeeping and safety practices to maintain agronomy facility.

Essential Functions of the Job:

• Assist with crop nutrient inventory management
• Assist with seasonal NH3 supplies
• Assist with toolbar and applicator scheduling
• This position requires a full range of body motion including bending, squatting and twisting. Must be able to lift up to 100 lbs and reach work above shoulders
• Positive Customer-Service oriented interpersonal and communication skills required
• Possess flexibility and adaptability in meeting constraints and demands
• Ability to read and follow detailed directions and learn new skills as required

Education or Experience RequirementsRequirements:

• High school graduate preferred with OABA Student Credential a plus

• Working knowledge of agronomy facility operations including experience handling chemicals, fertilizers and other inputs

• Have or willing to obtain Class A CDL with Hazmat/Tanker endorsements

• Comfortable mixing and loading dry fertilizer

• Maintain an attitude that promotes team work within the cooperative and a favorable image of the cooperative

• Ability to work well with others and independently

Deadline to Apply2/21/20
Application InformationFollow the link to apply

https://jobs.growmark.com/fssystem/job/Arcadia-Agronomy-Outside-Associate-Legacy-Farmers-Cooperative-Arcadia%2C-OH-OH-44804/622492900/

Contact InformationCOMPANY: Legacy Farmers Cooperative

HIRING MANAGER: Lisa Christman

LOCATION: Arcadia, OH

