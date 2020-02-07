Job Opportunity: Agronomy Outside Associate – Arcadia

|Job Title
|Agronomy Outside Associate – Arcadia
|Company Name
|Legacy Farmers Cooperative
|Job Description
|Summary/Objective: Directly involved with customers on a daily basis handling chemicals, fertilizers, seed etc. Assists in good housekeeping and safety practices to maintain agronomy facility.
Essential Functions of the Job:
• Assist with crop nutrient inventory management
|Education or Experience Requirements
|Requirements:
• High school graduate preferred with OABA Student Credential a plus
• Working knowledge of agronomy facility operations including experience handling chemicals, fertilizers and other inputs
• Have or willing to obtain Class A CDL with Hazmat/Tanker endorsements
• Comfortable mixing and loading dry fertilizer
• Maintain an attitude that promotes team work within the cooperative and a favorable image of the cooperative
• Ability to work well with others and independently
|Deadline to Apply
|2/21/20
|Application Information
|Follow the link to apply
https://jobs.growmark.com/fssystem/job/Arcadia-Agronomy-Outside-Associate-Legacy-Farmers-Cooperative-Arcadia%2C-OH-OH-44804/622492900/
|Contact Information
|COMPANY: Legacy Farmers Cooperative
HIRING MANAGER: Lisa Christman
LOCATION: Arcadia, OH
