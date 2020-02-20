Help Culver’s Celebrate National FFA Week

Company launches Flavor of Day Naming Poll and FFA Essay Contest

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis.—Feb. 17, 2020—FFA members are our future — they will one day be tasked with the responsibility of helping manage our food supply. That’s why it’s important to celebrate them every day, but especially during National FFA Week, Feb. 22-29, 2020. In honor of this week, Culver’s is inviting guests and FFA members to get involved in two special Thank You Farmers Project initiatives.

This year, Culver’s is launching a special Thank You Farmers Project Fresh Frozen Custard Flavor of the Day. From 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, to 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, guests can visit Culver’s Facebook page to vote on what they’d like the new flavor’s name to be — either Mooey Gooey Brownie or Brownie Caramel Cow. The flavor is made with Vanilla Fresh Frozen Custard, chunks of chewy brownies and ribbons of old fashioned salted caramel. It will debut in restaurants during Scoops of Thanks Day, a fundraiser on May 7 that benefits FFA chapters, and will be used to support agricultural education throughout the year.

“We’re excited to get all of our guests involved in National FFA Week by asking for their help in naming our Thank You Farmers Project Flavor of the Day, the proceeds of which will help raise funds for their local FFA chapters,” said Jessie Kreke, senior marketing manager at Culver’s. “Agricultural education programs are essential in ensuring future generations are prepared to tackle the challenges facing our food supply and instill an appreciation for where their food comes from. We want to make sure students face no barriers, like cost, in receiving such an important education.”

Beginning on Feb. 18, FFA members can enter the FFA Essay Contest for a chance to win up to $7,500 for their FFA chapter. Second and third place prizes will also be awarded for $5,000 and $2,500 respectively, and the prize money can be used to attend the National FFA Convention & Expo or for other educational initiatives. By April 20, FFA members should submit an essay of 1,000 words or less responding to this prompt: FFA recently celebrated 50 years of women in its organization. Tell us about a woman in agriculture who has inspired or influenced you and why.