Fort Recovery FFA has Success at District Evaluations

Recently, the Fort Recovery FFA Advisors, Michael Gower and Joe Hawk, attended the District Five FFA Evaluations held at MVCTC in Clayton, Ohio. The annual District FFA Evaluation recognized individual achievements and chapter accomplishments.

Four Fort Recovery FFA members, applied for the American FFA Degree including, Tyler Gower, Courtney Metzger, Cameron Romer, and Blayne Tobe. The American Degree is the highest degree a member can receive in the FFA. To earn the degree, members need to keep detailed records of a Supervised Agricultural Experience, earn or productively invest $10,000 or more, and be heavily involved in chapter, school, and community activities. Only 105 members in the history of the Fort Recovery FFA Chapter have ever received the prestigious American FFA Degree. Their applications were evaluated and forwarded to state for evaluation.

Eight Fort Recovery FFA members, applied for the State FFA Degree including, Jacob Acheson, Kayla Briner, Natalie Fortkamp, Connor Gower, Logan Hartnagel, Clark Knapke, Kendra Metzger, AJ Romer, which is the highest degree a member can receive from the state association. To earn the degree, members need to keep detailed records of a Supervised Agricultural Experience and have gross earnings of $2,500 or more, as well as be actively involved in chapter, school, and community activities. The members’ applications were evaluated and forwarded to state for final evaluation. These recipients will be awarded the prestigious State FFA Degree in May.

Two Fort Recovery FFA members, including, Kayla Lennartz and Katelin O’Connor, applied for proficiency awards in their specific area. In order to apply for an FFA Proficiency Award, the members were required to keep accurate records and fill out an extensive application that included a resume and pictures taken on the job site. All applications advanced through district evaluations and will be moving on to the state evaluations.

The Fort Recovery FFA Officer Books were also evaluated. Chapter Treasurer Brooke Knapke received a Gold rating on the Treasurer’s Book, Chapter Reporter Kenzie Kaiser and Chapter Historian Kendra Metzger earned a Gold rating on the Chapter Scrapbook, and Chapter Secretary Kayla Briner received a Gold rating on the Secretary’s Book.

The Fort Recovery FFA Chapter would like to congratulate these individuals for their hard work this year and wish them the best of luck at state evaluations.