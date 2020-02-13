FFA Members Prepare for Careers in Animal Systems Pathways

INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, Feb. 13, 2019/National FFA Organization) – Next week, 50 high school students from across the country will arrive in Kansas City, Mo., and explore careers in the animal systems industry. It’s all part of the NextGen conference, offered by the National FFA Organization.
The first of their kind, #FFANextGen focuses on specific pathways that high school students might be interested in. More than 150 students applied for the inaugural conference. Students are looking forward to a gaining access to new ideas, trends and opportunities that will connect them directly with industry leaders. The conference is designed specifically for juniors and seniors as a hands-on, industry-relevant experience.
“We heard from our members that they wanted more opportunities to explore their next steps after high school. We developed the #FFANextGen conferences to get students out of the classroom and exploring their future careers,” said Kate Wehby, educational specialist with the National FFA Organization. “We’re excited to cultivate future leaders in the animal systems pathway through a week of experiential learning, relevant education, and networking.”
The first conference, scheduled for Feb. 18-23, will focus on animal systems. Throughout the week, students will hear about new and emerging ideas, trends and products in animal systems. They will explore diverse operations in animal systems, learn from industry leaders, and how to plan for their future careers and college plans. In addition, they will learn marketing, new technologies, and unique opportunities in animal systems. While attending the conference, participants will also experience field and operation tours around the Kansas City, Mo., area.
Students who have been chosen to attend the conference include:
Alabama:
Will Aycock, Albertville FFA
Arkansas:
Jordan Lloyd, Beebe FFA
California:
Kate Grimsman, Hamilton FFA
Kiley Andersen, Sebastopol FFA
Maddy Nissen, Willows FFA
Madison Hargis, Clovis FFA
Delaware:
Allison Wahlsten, Caesar Rodney FFA
Iowa:
Addison Randall, Louisa-Muscatine FFA
Idaho:
Shay Young, Jerome FFA
Indiana:
Matthew McMillan, Southern Wells FFA
Kansas:
Macy Rickard, Pike Valley High School FFA
Bridget Kucan, Holton FFA
Louisiana
Kennedy Christmas, Iberville MSA West FFA
Abby Wulf, Crowley FFA
Maryland:
Zack Backer, CTC FFA
Michigan:
Leah Irion, Laker FFA
Minnesota:
Nicole Freerksen, LeRoy-Ostrander FFA
Missouri:
Katilin Kleiboeker Pierce City FFA
Lauryn Robnett, Audrain Co R-IV FFA
Issac Rhode, East Buchanan FFA
Luke Vaughn, Marceline FFA
Shelby Stille, Mongomery County R-II FFA Chapter
MacKenzie Lewis, Ashland FFA
Cade Shepherd, Mt. Vernon FFA
Mississippi:
Marlee Turner, Kossuth FFA
Montana:
Morgan Ward, Denton FFA
North Dakota:
Shelby Meckle, Center FFA
Nebraska:
Emily Kerbs, Norris FFA
Nevada:
Mackenzie Kephart, Moapa Valley FFA
Ohio:
Kyra Davidson, Felicity-Franklin FFA
Madisen Jolliff, Ridgemont FFA
Alex Linder, Western Reserve FFA
Katelyn Wallace, A.B. Graham Ohio Hi-Point
Tennessee:
Madison Jones, Cookeville FFA
Haley Grisham, North Knox FFA
Daylin Hunt, Watertown FFA
Texas:
Ryan Gibson, Livingston FFA
Virginia:
Megan Day, C.L. Payne FFA
Washington:
Harley Holman, Yelm FFA
Lyssa Killgo, Burlington-Edison
Wisconsin:
Matthew Fischer, Owen Withee FFA
Tessa Gehri, Wonewoc Center FFA
Cortney Zimmerman, Spencer FFA
Taylor VonBehren, DeForest FFA
Emma Hamilton, Adams-Friendship FFA
Gabby Wohlrab, Wonewoc-Center FFA
Mikayla Fox, Poynette FFA
Barbara Dittrich, Cochrane-Fountain City FFA
Emily Dahlke, Adams-Friendship FFA
West Virginia:
Creed Ammons, Tyler FFA Chapter
The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to more than 700,000 student members who belong to one of the more than 8,600 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organization is also supported by more than 8 million alumni and supporters throughout the U.S.