Commodity Classic kicks off in San Antonio

The 2020 Commodity Classic kicks off this week Feb. 27 through Saturday, Feb. 29 in San Antonio, Texas. This year’s theme is “See Your Future Clearly.”

As farmers look to improve their profitability in an unpredictable agricultural environment, the educational sessions at the 2020 Commodity Classic are designed to provide farmers with the clarity and insight they need to make better-informed decisions that can have a powerful impact on their bottom line.

More than 40 educational sessions are on the schedule in San Antonio. They will cover a wide range of important topics including soil health, grain marketing, farm policy, farm succession planning, nutrient stewardship, weather trends, mental health, fertility programs, rural broadband access, on-road ag equipment regulations, ag technology, international trade, African Swine Fever and more.

“Every educational session is selected by the Commodity Classic Farmer Committee to ensure the content and the presenters provide high-quality, relevant content that matters to today’s growers,” said Bill Wykes, a farmer from Illinois and co-chair of the 2020 Commodity Classic. “Farmers have been dealing with a lack of clarity over recent months and they need resources to help them refocus their efforts and see beyond the end of the tractor. There is no better place to do that than Commodity Classic.”

Education is a hallmark of Commodity Classic. In addition to the General Session, Commodity Classic offers learning centers, “What’s New” sessions, mini “What’s New” sessions, “Early Riser” sessions and events at the Commodity Classic Main Stage on the trade show floor. Commodity Classic also features a huge trade show, entertainment and the opportunity to network with thousands of America’s farmers.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue will be the keynote speaker during the General Session on Friday morning, Feb. 28, at 9 a.m. at the Henry B. Gonzáles Convention Center. Secretary Perdue came by his knowledge of agriculture early: He was born into a farming family in Bonaire, Georgia. From childhood, and through his life in business and elected office, Secretary Perdue has experienced the industry from every possible perspective. Uniquely qualified as a former farmer, agribusinessman, veterinarian, state legislator and governor of Georgia, he became the 31st United States Secretary of Agriculture on April 25, 2017.

Secretary Perdue has served as a board member for the National Grain & Feed Association and as president of both the Georgia Feed and Grain Association and the Southeastern Feed and Grain Association. Secretary Perdue has long-standing, close relationships with the leadership of the American Farm Bureau Federation and has been recognized by the Georgia 4-H and FFA programs, among others, for his leadership in agriculture.

During the General Session, the audience will also hear an inspiring presentation from Lt. Col. Waldo Waldman, a decorated fighter pilot, and New York Times, bestselling author. In addition, the General Session will include comments from the leaders of the five associations that present Commodity Classic: American Soybean Association, National Corn Growers Association, National Association of Wheat Growers, National Sorghum Producers and the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.

Established in 1996, Commodity Classic is America’s largest farmer-led, farmer-focused agricultural and educational experience. Commodity Classic is unlike any other agriculture event, featuring a robust schedule of educational sessions, a huge trade show featuring the latest technology, equipment and innovation, top-notch entertainment, inspiring speakers and the opportunity to network with thousands of farmers from across the nation.

Detailed information on all educational sessions and the full Commodity Classic schedule are available at commodityclassic.com. Stayed tuned for Ohio coverage of the event this week.