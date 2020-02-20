Benjamin Logan members participated in the Agricultural Power CDE

Benjamin Logan FFA members Bradey Ackley and Matt Black participated in the Agricultural Power CDE this past week and earned second place in the district. Tractor troubleshooting is a competition event for FFA members to compete and helps students develop technical knowledge and an ability to work with others to solve complex agricultural problems. The event is built around students learning and executing a “systems approach” – or the process of understanding how solving one problem influences others. The team placed second in the district but students hope to compete again next year and move on to the state level.