Benjamin Logan FFA students competed in the Agricultural Communications

Benjamin Logan FFA students Emma Wenger, Chance Frater, Derek LeVan, and Madison Buettner competed in the Agricultural Communications Career Development Event this past week. This CDE is a team event where students work as a team of communication consultants to develop a written media plan, present the plan to a panel of judges, and, as individuals, apply what they have learned during practicums, a quiz and editing exercise. This team CDE challenges students to communicate effectively while advocating to consumers about agriculture and telling the FFA story. Students will use a variety of media in their plans—social media, broadcast and print advertising, press releases, fliers, brochures, blogging, displays and more. Students build on many skills during this CDE including communication, collaboration, creativity and much more. The team placed 15th in state.