Benjamin Logan FFA member competed in the FFA Creed speaking

Benjamin Logan FFA member Kendra Kennedy competed in the FFA Creed speaking. The creed speaking CDE consists of citing the FFA creed to an audience. This helps the students build skills in public speaking, organization, professional manner, and helps build self-confidence. The student also has to answer questions about the FFA creed after reciting it, this also helps build on their skills. The skills that they build through this event will help them in the future for jobs, college, handling personal problems, and many other things.
