A-C FFA Members Receive Greenhand and Chapter Degrees

At the monthly Amanda-Clearcreek FFA meeting in January, sixty chapter members were awarded either their Greenhand FFA Degree or Chapter FFA Degree.

The Greenhand FFA Degree assures the members understand both the history and purpose of FFA as a whole. To be eligible for a Greenhand FFA Degree members must also have a strong supervised agricultural experience, otherwise known as an SAE. By demonstrating these abilities along with other specific requirements, first-year members are considered worthy of the greenhand degree.

The following 43 freshmen members were awarded their greenhand degrees: Camryn Allerding, Seth Beaty, Dakota Binkley, Dalton Binkley, Megan Bosch, Anna Branham, Nolan Brumfield, Emily Buckley, Alyson Colliton, Payton Covell, Morgan Cowdrey, Mercedes Draper, Sarah Floyd, Dakota Griffin, Lily Hines, Faith Jewell, Halley Johnson, Zach Julian, Hannah Kemmerling, Kayden Kern, Landon L’Huillier, Kassidy Leasure, Mikael Lindsey, Miguel Lobo, Madelynn Marshall, Hannah Matheny, Riley McKeska, Eian McKnight, Morgan Metzger, Gibby Miller, Dominic Palombo, Autumn Parry, Karlee Parry, Henry Poor, Austin Poston, Hannah Saum, Tucker Shamblin, Jessica Shaw, Josie Speakman, Emilee Stats, Alyssa Valentine, Reed West, and Alex Williams.

“Receiving my Greenhand FFA Degree was not only exciting, but it gave me hope about my FFA future,” said freshman A-C FFA member, Kayden Kern. “It makes me want to strive to do better in the FFA organization as a whole.”

After receiving one’s Greenhand FFA Degree, members are then expected to strive for a Chapter FFA Degree. To achieve the requirements of the Chapter Degree, members must have already earned their Greenhand FFA Degree, participated in at least 10 hours of community service, and led a 15-minute group discussion, as well as a few other provisions.

Following the speech, the Chapter FFA Degree was bestowed upon the following 17 sophomores: Ashley Claypool, Logan Craycraft, A.J. Dossman, Ellie Duncan, Jordan Hite, Cortney Hudson, Adelaina Jones, Bayley Kohler, Brant Poston, Kansas Rhymer, Lauren Schuldt, Sara Sharp, Brady Sharp, Carly Spence, Kaleb Steinmetz, Cylea Sullivan, and Sydney Young.

In addition to the degree ceremonies, Ohio FFA State President, Holly McClay, delivered a motivational speech about remembering where members were planted, and the potential each member has. Not only is McClay an inspiration to members at A-C, but to Ohio FFA members throughout the state. As members strive toward higher achievements in FFA, McClay serves as a good example of what those accomplishments can look like.