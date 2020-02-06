2020 Conservation Tillage Conference coming March 3

By Randall Reeder, P.E., Extension Agricultural Engineer (retired)

The main program for the Conservation Tillage Conference starts with the General Session, March 3, at 8:50 a.m. (10 minutes earlier than usual). At the start of the session, the Ohio Certified Crop Adviser of the Year will be announced.

Lee Briese, an award-winning Crop Consultant from North Dakota will be our General Session speaker. Topic: Details Matter. He will present two additional talks in the Chapel: Herbicide/Cover Crop Interactions and Transitioning to a No-Till System.

For early arrivals, two full-day concurrent sessions will begin at 8:00 a.m. Cover Crops, No-till and Soil Health will be in the Chapel, and Nutrient Management in Room B.

New for 2020, Crop Management and Precision Technology sessions both days replace our previous Corn University and Soybean School. Also new on the first day is a session on Hemp, plus Forage Cover Crops. Sessions will end about 5:30.

On the second day, March 4, a new session is Building on Ohio No-till Success. Speakers will discuss what we’ve learned from research at Ohio State University (and the U. of Kentucky) plus look at what’s needed for a brighter future. An all-star panel will discuss “No-till, Climate, and Federal/State Policies.”

The other three concurrent sessions are Crop Management and Precision Technology; Managing Cover Crops; and Water Quality. Sessions will end about 4:30 p.m.

CTC features about 65 speakers. Sjoerd Duiker, an OSU PhD graduate in Soil Science, now at Penn State University, will give three presentations: Moving to No-till; Dealing with Poor Soil Structure and Soil Compaction; and Repairing Ravaged Soils.

The Nutrient Management session has 12 topics. Christine Brown, Ministry of Agriculture, will present Canadian Livestock Producers Efforts to Improve Water Quality; Martha Moore will discuss Chesapeake Bay TMDL; and Erica Rogers & Sarah Fonczak of Michigan State University will present Online Tools for Conservation Planning and Implementation.

The Cover crops, no-till, & soil health program has 8 presenters, including Prof Duiker and Dr. Lee Briese. Jason Mauck, who farms 3,000 acres of corn, soybeans and wheat in Indiana, will describe how interseeding cover crops in his Constant Canopy system helps increase yields and builds soil health. Chad Penn, USDA-ARS, will speak on a new approach to soil Phosphorus testing. Jim Hoorman will discuss dealing with cover crops after prevented planting.

Do you want to learn about growing Hemp? We have three speakers: Jim Belt (ODA), Dr. Rajbir Bajwa (Medical Cannabis expert), and Craig Schluttenhofer (Central State U.).

The Crop Management and Precision Technology session (Day 1) will feature Prof. Duiker, Josh McGrath (U of Kentucky), Lance Conway (U of Missouri), and Peter Thomison and Stephanie Karhoff (both OSU). The session on Wednesday will include Jim Camberato (Purdue), Dennis Pennington and Manni Singh (both Michigan State), and Steve Culman and Laura Lindsey (both OSU).

The Water Quality session has 11 presentations. The focus is on protecting Lake Erie. Speakers include 5 from USDA-ARS, plus others from OSU, Heidelberg, and Ohio Farm Bureau. Ohio Dept. of Agriculture officials will discuss the H2Ohio Plan: Implementation and Available Practice Cost Share.

The Cover Crop session has 8 presentations including a Farmer Panel. Barry Fisher (USDA-NRCS) will present Regenerating soil function after extreme weather and prevented planting. Other speakers include Dr. Mary Barbercheck of Penn State, Jerry Grigar of Michigan NRCS (retired), and David and Jay Brandt.

CCA credits will be available, with an emphasis on Soil & Water, Nutrient Management, and Crop Management. Our primary audience is farmers, but we provide CCA credits as an extra benefit for crop consultants. Certified Livestock Manager (CLM) credits will be available. Details will be posted in February.

The full program is online at: ctc.osu.edu. Look for changes/additions in speakers and topics. Also, connect with us on Facebook.com/Conservation Tillage and Technology Conference.