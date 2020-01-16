Zane Trace FFA Members Attend Leadership Conference

On Jan. 9, 2020, members of the Zane Trace FFA Chapter travelled to Mad River Mountain to attend the State Officer Leadership day. The 25 ZT FFA Members, as well as over 200 other students from all over the state, began the conference with a workshop. This workshop showcased different ways that students can be leaders, and encouraged students to implement them in their lives. Students were broken into two large groups, with three of the 2019-2020 Ohio FFA State Officers facilitating each of the leadership workshops.

Following the workshop, students were able to hit the slopes for a fun afternoon of skiing, snowboarding, and snowtubing. Less experienced students were able to learn how to ski or snowboard from the staff at Mad River Mountain, and more experienced students were able to ski on the more difficult slopes.

“I really enjoyed snowboarding at the conference,” said Austin Wingo, a sophomore at Zane Trace, “at least until I fell.”

When asked what he enjoyed most about the conference, Jacob Waugh, another sophomore at Zane Trace who was in attendance, simply smiled and said “I just really enjoyed the whole thing!”