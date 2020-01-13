Home / FFA News / Chapter News / West Holmes FFA ugly sweater chapter meeting
Kyle Mowery, Becca Schuch, Lexi Ogi, Chloe Shumaker, Cora Crilow, Kylie Ramirez, and Amy Hughes. Back: Rebecca Sprang, Maria Steiner, Ally Ogi, Taryn Grassbaugh, Maddie Stitzlein, Samantha Kendall, Bree Houin, Jayme Pennell, and Lucas Shaum.

West Holmes FFA ugly sweater chapter meeting

January 13, 2020 Chapter News, FFA News Leave a comment

On Tuesday, December 10th, the West Holmes FFA chapter held its December meeting, where members were encouraged to wear an ugly sweater or Christmas apparel. The meeting was called to order by President Jayme Pennell. Opening ceremonies took place and then we had a motion to recess. Then we moved on to new business. We discussed fruit sales, sending freshmen and sophomores to MFE, and going to snow trails. After the meeting, each member was asked to purchase and bring an item that is worth ten dollars in value. We had many gifts, ranging from blankets to gift cards. We concluded the evening with a dessert bar.

Check Also

Hemp production workshop

Join experts from The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Admin Login
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved