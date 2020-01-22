Welcome to 2020 Ohio FFA!

Dear Ohio FFA,

Welcome to 2020! As we are excited to welcome in the new year, we also reflect on the incredible accomplishments that occurred in 2019.

Ohio FFA remains strong with over 25,000 members across our state. These members excel in and out of the classroom. One hundred percent of our members have a Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) and our members compete in over 50 Career Development Events (CDE) on the state level.

This past October, our members made Ohio FFA history! At the 92 National FFA Convention, we had the most finalists our state has ever had on the national level. We had American Star Finalists in three of the four categories, we were represented in the top four of 27 Proficiency Award Areas and we had 22 Agriscience Fair Finalist projects. Additionally, 438 Ohio FFA Members walked across the stage to receive their American FFA Degree. We wrapped up National Convention by celebrating Kolesen McCoy, Ohio’s National Officer Candidate, as he was elected to serve as the 2019-2020 National FFA President!

While we are proud of our state’s impact on the National FFA Organization, we are also impressed by each local chapter’s impact on their own community. Chapters across the state work hard to give back to their communities. Through toy drives, fundraisers and creative events, FFA chapters exemplify the importance of service.

I encourage each FFA member and chapter to continue the incredible work that you are doing. In the past year and a half as an Ohio FFA Officer, I am continually blown away by the talent, passion and work ethic that our members possess.

To the FFA members — thank you for being you. Never forget what you are passionate about. Believe in yourself and take that extra step. That step will be different for each of you, but consider attending FFA Camp, trying a new Career Development Event or applying for a Proficiency award.

To the FFA advisors — thank you for your hard work. Thank you for investing in students every day. The long hours that you put in and intentional love that you display do not go unnoticed. The impact you have on your students, my officer team and all of those around you is incredible. You are appreciated more than you may realize.

To the FFA supporters — thank you for investing in our organization. Our success is possible because of each of you. If you have not already, I encourage you to meet an FFA member and hear more about his or her story. Students’ lives are being changed because of your support.

On behalf of the 2019-2020 Ohio FFA Officer Team, we thank every person who is connected to Ohio FFA. We are grateful to lead an organization that has an abundance of talent, potential, and determination. This year, we are striving to make an “intentional impact.” We are looking forward to continuing our chapter visits and Leadership Nights. With FFA banquet season approaching, we are excited for those events as well. We hope to see you all at the Ohio FFA State Convention on April 30 and May 1. Celebrating our members, highlighting accomplishments and hearing from keynote speakers will make for a memorable two days. It is a privilege and honor to serve 25,000 amazing members, and we look forward to all that 2020 will have in store!

With intentional love,

Holly McClay

2019-2020 Ohio FFA State President

Important dates to remember

January

17: Deadline to apply for the RISE Program with Sunrise Cooperative

18-20: 212/360 sessions

24: Agricultural Biotechnology CDE (NEW!)

February

1: National FFA Scholarship Application Deadline

22-29: National FFA Week

March

6: Agricultural Power Diagnostics CDE

7: Public Speaking CDE

7: State Officer Practice Interviews

10: Agricultural Sales CDE

26: Dairy Handlers CDE

27: Spring Skills CDE’s

April:

3: Agricultural Mechanics Skills CDE

4: State Officer Interviews

6: Grain Merchandising CDE Finals

8: Animal Management, Veterinary Science, Animal Behavior, Aquarium Management, & Grooming I & II CDEs

16: Nursery & Landscape CDE

17: Environmental & Natural Resources CDE

21: Outdoor Power Equipment CDE, Floriculture CDE

25: Agricultural Issues Forum & Meats Evaluation CDE

30: State FFA Convention

May:

1: State FFA Convention