Utica FFA Leadership Night

January 9, 2020 Chapter News, FFA News Leave a comment

By Abby Paxton, Utica FFA Reporter 2019-2020  

December 12th, Utica FFA hosted an Ohio Leadership Night. Not only did members from the Utica FFA participate during the activity but, there were chapters from Mount Vernon, Licking Valley, Highland, and Centerburg. Holly McClay the Ohio FFA President  and Beth Pozderac,  Ohio Vice President at Large led many fun activities. They included relay races, talking about followership, and how important it is to be a follower sometimes. Each member had to donate 2 cans of food or $5. Total there were 107 cans of food and $100 donated to the Utica food pantry.  All the members had an awesome time!  

