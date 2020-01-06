Top videos of 2019

Check out some of the top videos from the Ohio Ag Net team from 2019.

Andy Detwiler of Champaign County has a story and background in agriculture more unique than most. He has spent a life in farming without the use of his arms after losing them in a farming accident at a very young age. He has since become an inspiration to others in his local community and around the world by not letting anything get in his way, including a difficult planting season. Ohio Ag Net’s Joel Penhorwood caught up with Detwiler Thursday evening ahead of the overnight rain storms as he was rushing to get in corn in the well-drained soils near Urbana.

In this Cab Cam, sponsored by Homan Inc., Dave Clark from Warren County joins Ohio Ag Net’s Bart Johnson as they discuss some of the first soybeans being harvested in the state of Ohio. Dave shared about the challenging planting season and his hopes for higher yields as the harvest season progresses.

Elizabeth Heintz from Hardin County had the Champion Maine-Anjou steer that was selected as the 2019 Ohio State Fair Grand Champion Market Beef. Kolt caught up with her after the show.

The live streaming of the Draft Horse and pony shows at the Ohio State Fair draws a huge number of viewers online.

After some Super Bowl ads generated animosity from corn growers, Ohio Ag Net traveled to the Anheuser-Busch Columbus Brewery for a behind the scenes look at how some of America’s favorite beers are made. The process is rich in agricultural product usage, including corn from Ohio’s farmers.