Home / Country Life / Top videos of 2019

Top videos of 2019

January 6, 2020 Country Life, Slider Leave a comment

Check out some of the top videos from the Ohio Ag Net team from 2019.

 

  1. Overcoming challenges during planting with Andy Detwiler, Champaign Co.

Andy Detwiler of Champaign County has a story and background in agriculture more unique than most. He has spent a life in farming without the use of his arms after losing them in a farming accident at a very young age. He has since become an inspiration to others in his local community and around the world by not letting anything get in his way, including a difficult planting season. Ohio Ag Net’s Joel Penhorwood caught up with Detwiler Thursday evening ahead of the overnight rain storms as he was rushing to get in corn in the well-drained soils near Urbana.

  1. 2019 soybean harvest kicks off with a Cab Cam at the Clark Farm in Warren County

In this Cab Cam, sponsored by Homan Inc., Dave Clark from Warren County joins Ohio Ag Net’s Bart Johnson as they discuss some of the first soybeans being harvested in the state of Ohio. Dave shared about the challenging planting season and his hopes for higher yields as the harvest season progresses.

  1. Grand Champion Market Beef at the 2019 Ohio State Fair

Elizabeth Heintz from Hardin County had the Champion Maine-Anjou steer that was selected as the 2019 Ohio State Fair Grand Champion Market Beef. Kolt caught up with her after the show.

  1. Governor’s Cup/Ohio State Fair Draft Horse and pony shows

The live streaming of the Draft Horse and pony shows at the Ohio State Fair draws a huge number of viewers online.

  1. Anheuser Busch brewery tour

After some Super Bowl ads generated animosity from corn growers, Ohio Ag Net traveled to the Anheuser-Busch Columbus Brewery for a behind the scenes look at how some of America’s favorite beers are made. The process is rich in agricultural product usage, including corn from Ohio’s farmers.

Check Also

Top stories of 2019: #6

June 11 brings bullish news for corn Doug Tenney, with Leist Mercantile, has been a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Admin Login
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved